Patna: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Patna circle has discovered the remnants of brick walls believed to be at least 2,000 years old.

The discovery was made at the site of a pond rejuvenation work in the Kumrahar area of Bihar’s Patna.

ASI officials said that the remains of the walls were discovered while the digging work of the pond was being carried out.

The discovery was made on Thursday at Kumrahar which is 6 km to the east of Patna Railway Station.

The area is the same place where relics of the Mauryan empire were found in the past.

As per reports, the ASI as a part of the Mission Amrit Sarovar initiative is rejuvenating the protected pond.

During this, the brick walls were found inside the pond, which is a significant find.

As of now, the ASI experts are analysing the archaeological importance of the discovered walls.

The walls as per the ASI official may belong to the Kushan age as found by the bricks.

The Kushans had ruled over most of northern India, current-day Afghanistan, and parts of Central Asia from circa AD 30 to circa 375.

The officials, however, have not come to any conclusion and a detailed report based on the analysis is awaited.