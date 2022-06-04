Guwahati: A 22-year-old youth was trampled to death by a wild jumbo in Central Assam’s Nagaon district, police said on Saturday.



The deceased was identified as Bijay Konwar, a resident of Amsoi under Raha police station of the district.

The incident took place on Friday when had gone to the nearby forest to graze his cattle.



Locals informed the police who rushed to the spot and recovered Konwar’s body.



The body has been sent to Nagaon Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.



Meanwhile, the forest department has intensified patrolling in the area, an official said.

He said that the authorities would provide compensation to the kin of the deceased as per government rules.