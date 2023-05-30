ITANAGAR/PATIALA: The mortal remains of Army jawan Sehajpal Singh, who attained martyrdom in the line of duty in along Arunachal Pradesh border, were consigned to the flames at his native village Randhawa in Patiala district on Monday.

Naik Sehajpal Singh (27), died while serving the Army’s Punjab Regiment in Arunachal Pradesh’s Walong sector on the India-China border.

His mortal remains reached his native Randhawa village in Patiala on Monday.

He was cremated with full military honours.

His father Amarjit Singh lit the pyre.

His mother Paramjit Kaur and younger brother Amritpal Singh, also a soldier presently posted in Ladakh, paid him tributes and saluted him for the supreme sacrifice that he made for the country.

A large number of people, including Army officials, gathered to pay homage to the martyr.

Punjab Cabinet minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra also paid tributes to the martyr.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Jauramajra assured the family of the martyred jawan of all possible help.

Born on March 15, 1996, Sehajpal joined the Army on December 22, 2015, in its 20 Punjab Regiment.

He was posted in Arunachal Pradesh on the India-China border near Kibithoo village.

A statement from the Patiala district administration said that he was patrolling near the border when an untoward incident happened and he died.

His brother Amritpal, who is also serving in 17 Punjab Regiment, said the family was proud of Sehajpal’s sacrifice for the country.

He added that several youths from their village had joined the Army after being inspired by Sehajpal.