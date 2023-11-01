Guwahati: The President of India Droupadi Murmu last month terminated the services of an army major as a probe against him found evidence that held him responsible for lapses that compromised national security.

This was stated by officials aware of the incident on Wednesday. The major was serving with a unit of the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and has been under investigation since March 2022.

SFC is a tri-services command and they formed a board of officers who were tasked to investigate the allegations against the major last year.

SFC, headed by an officer in the rank of commander-in-chief, manages the country’s nuclear arsenal.

According to reports in the media, the major was found to have stored classified documents on his electronic devices in violation of the armed forces’ security protocol and regulations.

He was also in touch with a Pakistani intelligence operative over social media, it added.

Indian armed forces ensure that security breaches are dealt with in a very stern manner and no leeway is given to the guilty.