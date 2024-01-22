Guwahati: After the Central government and several state government announcements, the Army Headquarters in New Delhi has also declared a half-day holiday on Monday till 2.30 pm on the occasion of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The Central Government had earlier issued a notice that said half-day closing till 2:30 pm on 22nd January 2024, at all Central Government offices, Central institutions and Central industrial establishments throughout India on the occasion of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The army notification cites the central government notice announcing half-day leave for all the employees to watch the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple to be held on Monday.

“The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024,” the order issued to all central government ministries/ departments reads.

Several BJP-ruled states have half-days such as — Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Assam have issued such orders.

Moreover, the administrations of the Union territories of Puducherry and Chandigarh – under the direct control of the Union government – have given similar orders. Odisha, under the Biju Janata Dal headed by Naveen Patnaik, has also given a holiday.