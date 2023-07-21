Guwahati: An armed man was apprehended by the Kolkata Police who attempted to enter the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Kalighat in Kolkata, Assam.

Identified as Sheikh Noor Alam, the man was found wearing a black coat and tie, driving a car adorned with a ‘Police’ sticker.

The police following his apprehension revealed that the suspect was carrying firearms, a kukri, ganja, and multiple identity cards from various agencies, including the BSF.

The incident raised serious concerns due to the Chief Minister’s Z-category security status.

Authorities intercepted the man, who was reportedly speaking incoherently, as he tried to enter Harish Chatterjee Street where Banerjee’s residence is located.

Despite claiming to be from Anandapur at one moment and from Paschim Medinipur at another, the actual motive behind his actions remains unclear.

Prompt action was taken by personnel from the Kolkata Police Special Task Force (STF), Special Branch, and local police officers.

They apprehended the suspect and initiated an interrogation at Kalighat Police Station.

Along with the suspect, the black-hatchback car he was driving was also seized.