Applications are invited for various Grade III, Grade V and Grade VII positions in Oil India Limited (OIL).

GRADE-III

Post code : PCM12023

No. of posts : 15

Qualification :

The incumbent should have passed 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as the main subjects from a Government Recognized Board.

Post code : MDL12023

No. of posts : 54

Qualification :

The incumbent should have Trade Certificate in Mechanic Diesel Trade from a Government Recognized Institute and must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

Post code : FTR12023

No. of posts : 28

Qualification :

The incumbent should have Trade Certificate in Fitter Trade from a Government Recognized Institute and must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

Post code : BLR12023

No. of posts : 25

Qualification :

The incumbent should have Trade Certificate in the relevant course of 2 years duration from a

Government Recognized Institute and must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

Must possess valid and current 2nd Class Boiler Attendant Certificate issued by a Competent Authority.

Post code : WLD12023

No. of posts : 03

Qualification :

The incumbent should have Trade Certificate in Welder Trade from a Government Recognized Institute and must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

Post code : IMC12023

No. of posts : 09

Qualification :

The incumbent should have Trade Certificate in Instrument Mechanic Trade from a Government

Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

GRADE-V

Post code : TCL12023

No. of posts : 20

Qualification :

The incumbent should have passed passed B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics from a

Government Recognized University/Board/Institute and must have minimum 03 (three) years post qualification work experience in chemical activities-fields/lab in Oil & Gas/ Petrochemical Industry.

Post code : TBR12023

No. of posts :15

Qualification :

The incumbent should have Trade Certificate in the relevant course of 2 years duration from a

Government Recognized Institute and must have passed Class 10 from a

Government Recognized Board and possess valid and current 1st Class Boiler Attendant Certificate

issued by a Competent Authority.

Post code : NTR12023

No. of posts : 08

Qualification :

The incumbent should have completed B.Sc. Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PB-B.Sc.) from an Institute recognized by Indian Nursing Council and must have professional experience of 02 (two) years after obtaining registration from State Nursing Council.

GRADE-VII

Post code : CIV12023

No. of posts : 04

Qualification :

The incumbent should have passed 03 (three) years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a Government Recognized University/Board/Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a

Government Recognized Board.

Post code : MEC12023

No. of posts : 03

Qualification :

The incumbent should have passed 03 (three) years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a

Government Recognized University/Board/Institute. Must have passed Class

10 from a Government Recognized Board.

Post code : INS12023

No. of posts : 03

Qualification :

The incumbent should have passed 03 (three) years Diploma in Electronics & Telecommunication

Engineering or Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engineering or Diploma in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering or Diploma in Instrumentation Engineering/Technology or Diploma in Instrumentation and Control Engineering from a Government Recognized University/Board/Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

Age: The minimum age for the candidate is 18 years. Internal OIL employees will be allowed age relaxation to the extent of service rendered by them as OIL employees for being considered in direct recruitment subject to a maximum age limit of 50 years.

How to apply : The Candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT) and by filling-up the application form on https://register.cbtexams.in/OIL/TechnicalPosts2023/

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here