Northern Railway Recruitment 2023
Northern Railway Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for Senior Resident positions in Northern Railway.

Northern Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Resident.

Name of post : Senior Resident

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 

  1. Post Graduate Degree recognised by MCI/ NBE in the concerned Specialty.
  2. Post Graduate Diploma recognised by MCI/ NBE in the concerned Specialty.
  3. SR-ONCOLOGY:- Candidates should be MD/ DNB ( General Medicine) or MS/ DNB (General Surgery) with one year experience in Oncology/ Onco-surgery

Age: The Incumbent should be of 40 years of age.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the walkin interview which is scheduled on 18th, 19th April 2023 and by filling up the application form at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1viB_GaInSmQ171cQwPmAPv7tiqoCb-7Q/view

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in