Northern Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Resident.

Name of post : Senior Resident

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Post Graduate Degree recognised by MCI/ NBE in the concerned Specialty. Post Graduate Diploma recognised by MCI/ NBE in the concerned Specialty. SR-ONCOLOGY:- Candidates should be MD/ DNB ( General Medicine) or MS/ DNB (General Surgery) with one year experience in Oncology/ Onco-surgery

Age: The Incumbent should be of 40 years of age.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the walkin interview which is scheduled on 18th, 19th April 2023 and by filling up the application form at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1viB_GaInSmQ171cQwPmAPv7tiqoCb-7Q/view



Detailed Advertisement : Click Here