Applications are invited for Senior Resident positions in Northern Railway.
Name of post : Senior Resident
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
- Post Graduate Degree recognised by MCI/ NBE in the concerned Specialty.
- Post Graduate Diploma recognised by MCI/ NBE in the concerned Specialty.
- SR-ONCOLOGY:- Candidates should be MD/ DNB ( General Medicine) or MS/ DNB (General Surgery) with one year experience in Oncology/ Onco-surgery
Age: The Incumbent should be of 40 years of age.
How to apply : Candidates can appear for the walkin interview which is scheduled on 18th, 19th April 2023 and by filling up the application form at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1viB_GaInSmQ171cQwPmAPv7tiqoCb-7Q/view
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here