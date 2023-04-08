Applications are invited for Driver in Class IV cadre positions in Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Driver in Class IV cadre.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

The incumbent should be a 10th Standard (S.S.C./ Matriculation) Pass from a recognized board.

Age: The Incumbent should be in the age group between 28 and 35 years.

How to apply : Candidates must apply for the online test and skill test / driving test by filling up the application form on https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rbidaug22/

Detailed Advertisement :