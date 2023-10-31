Guwahati: American multinational technology company, Apple Inc. has sent warning notifications to multiple opposition leaders as well as journalists who are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers.

These attackers are “trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID ….”

The people whom Apple has already notified about the attempts to compromise their iPhones include, Mahua Moitra (Trinamool Congress MP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena UBT MP), Raghav Chadha (AAP MP), Shashi Tharoor (Congress MP), Sitaram Yechury (CPI(M) general secretary and former MP), Pawan Khera (Congress spokesperson), Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party president), Siddharth Varadarajan (founding editor, The Wire), Sriram Karri (resident editor, Deccan Chronicle), Samir Saran (President, Observer Research Foundation).

The following message was confirmed by The Wire on Tuesday.

The email that Apple sent to the above-mentioned people read, “ALERT: State-sponsored attackers may be targeting your iPhone” and goes on to say, “These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do. If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone.”

It urges the recipients, “While it’s possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously.”

To read the complete story please visit: https://thewire.in/rights/apple-india-state-sponsored-spyware