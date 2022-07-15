New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case related to an “objectionable” tweet he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala granted the relief to Zubair on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of the like amount, and directed him not to leave the country without its prior permission.

A magisterial court had on July 2 dismissed his bail plea and sent him to 14-day judicial custody (JC) in the case, citing the nature and gravity of the offences against the accused and observing that the matter was at an initial stage of the investigation.

Zubair was arrested on June 27 by Delhi Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets.

Earlier in June, a case against him was registered under sections 153A and 295A of IPC.

Cases are also filed against him in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Hathras.

In the Sitapur case, the Supreme Court last on Tuesday extended Zubair’s interim bail till further orders. However, the bail would have no bearing on other casess. The court further clarified that it was not staying the investigation.

In the Lakhimpur Kheri case, a court this week sent Zubair to 14-day judicial custody in a case filed on November 25 by Ashish Katiyar, a reporter for a private news channel, for allegedly promoting enmity.

In the Hathras case, a court on Thursday remanded Zubair to 14-day judicial custody in a case of hurting religious sentiments.

He was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Shivkumari under heavy security in connection with a case filed at the Sadar Kotwali police station on June 14.