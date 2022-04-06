The Karnataka hijab row is refusing to die down, with chief of dreaded global terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda making unwanted comments on the matter.

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri released a new video message with prime focus being on the raging Hijab controversy in Karnataka.

Zawahiri, world’s most wanted terrorist, hailed burqa-clad protestor Bibi Muskan Zainab Khan, who shouted “Allahu Akbar” at Hindu anti-hijab student protestors in Karnataka’s Udupi.

In the latest video message, al-Zawahiri asked Indians to “avoid being deceived by the pagan Hindu democracy of India which, to begin with, was never more than a tool to oppress Muslims”.

The world’s most wanted terrorist also attempted to incite Indian Muslims to resort to violence by saying that they need to react to the “oppression” of the Indian state.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has reacted to the recent statement of the al-Qaeda chief saying that the terrorist organisation is behind the entire Hijab row.

“It is clear that al-Qaeda is behind the Hijab controversy,” Karnataka home minister said on Wednesday.

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri – Life saving doctor who turned into dreaded terrorist

Ayman al-Zawahiri was born into an upper middle-class family in Egypt’s Cairo.

Al-Zawahiri excelled as a student, having developed an attraction towards poetry

He also hated organised sports, seeing them as ‘inhumane’.

Al-Zawahiri, as a teenager, got attracted towards teachings of Islamist ideologue Sayyid Qutb and joined the Muslim Brotherhood, a transnational Sunni Islamist organisation.

Qutb’s works include Milestones and In the Shade of the Quran, which is believed to be foundational texts for global Islamist movement.

Later al-Zawahiri trained as doctor and surgeon.

He married Cairo university philosophy student Azza Nowari in 1978.

Following the assassination of Egyptian president Anwar Sadat in 1981, Zawahiri was among hundreds arrested and tortured.

He was released after three years in prison.

After his release from prison, Zawahiri he fled Egypt and began practising medicine in Saudi Arabia.

In Saudi Arabia, Zawahiri came in contact with Osama bin Laden and visit Laden-funded jihadists facilities in Pakistan in 1985.