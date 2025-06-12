Guwahati: Ahmedabad police officials have stated that no survivors are expected after a London-bound Air India passenger plane with 242 people on board crashed shortly after takeoff in a residential area in Ahmedabad.

The aircraft, Flight AI171, went down in a residential area in Ahmedabad, five minutes after departing from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in Gujarat.

According to the authorities, there could be more deaths in the medical college where the plane had crashed.

“There appears to be no survivor in the crash,” Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner G.S. Malik stated, adding, “And since the airplane has fallen on an area which was residential and had some offices, there are more casualties as well.”

Meanwhile Ahmedabad police has shared a list of people injured in the plane crash on Thursday. The list shows a name of 25 people who have suffered injuries due to the Air India plane crash.

However, the police have not shared whether the 25 injured were on the plane or at the site where AI 171 crashed.

Initial reports suggest the plane impacted a medical college area, raising fears of additional ground fatalities. Social media visuals show thick plumes of dark smoke billowing from the crash site.

Notably, the ill-fated flight was carrying a diverse passenger manifest: 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national.

In response to the catastrophic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has swiftly taken stock of the situation, ordering immediate rescue and relief operations.

Furthermore, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah are reportedly en route to Ahmedabad to personally assess the scene and oversee the emergency response.

Authorities are intensifying efforts at the crash site as investigations into the precise cause of the accident commence.