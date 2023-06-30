AICTE Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Software Developer vacancy

Applications are invited for various technical positions in All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) Delhi

All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) Delhi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Software Developer purely on short term contract basis.

Name of post : Software Developer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

B.Tech with 4+ years’ experience. M.Tech/MCA with 2+ years’ experience. M.Sc (IT)/Computer Science with 5 years’ experience.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs.60,000/- to Rs.75,000/-

Age : Below 35 Years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.becil.com/. Last date for submission of application forms is 17.07.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

