AIC Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 40 Management Trainee vacancies

Applications are invited for 40 vacant managerial positions in Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited (AIC).

Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited (AIC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Management Trainees in various disciplines.

Name of post : Management Trainee – Information Technology

No. of posts : 30

Qualification :

i) GATE Qualified candidates with valid score card (3 years from the date of qualifying GATE) from Computer Science and Information Technology (GATE Paper code – CS) branch and

ii) Minimum graduation in Computer Science/Information Technology

Name of post : Management Trainee – Remote Sensing & GIS

No. of posts : 10

Qualification :

i) GATE Qualified candidates with valid score card (3 years from the date of qualifying GATE) from Geomatic Engineering (GATE Paper code – GE) branch and

ii) Graduate/Post-graduate in Remote Sensing/Geo-Informatics/Geomatics/GIS.

Emoluments : The selected candidates would be paid a consolidated pay of Rs. 60,000/- p.m. during the training period of one year.

Age : Minimum Age: 21 Years, Maximum Age: 30 years i.e., a candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd February 1993 and not later than 01st February 2002 (both dates inclusive).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link (https://forms.gle/zvQBSXfAWEwDRTR7A) available in the website https://www.aicofindia.com/

Last date for submission of applications is 17th March 2023 (20:00 hrs)

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PwBD Rs. 100/-

All other categories Rs. 500/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here