AIC Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 40 Management Trainee vacancies

Applications are invited for 40 vacant managerial positions in Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited (AIC).

Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited (AIC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Management Trainees in the discipline of Rural Management and Legal.

Name of post : Management Trainee

No. of posts : 40

Qualification :

Rural Management :

i) Graduation in Agriculture Marketing/ Agriculture Marketing & Cooperation/ Agriculture Business Management/ Rural Management with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST – 55%) in aggregate from University / Institution recognized by the Govt. of India/Govt. Bodies/AICTE

OR

ii) Graduation in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST – 55%) in aggregate from University / Institution recognized by the Govt. of India/Govt. Bodies/AICTE with 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in any of the following (with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST – 55%) in aggregate from University / Institution recognized by the Govt. of India/Govt. Bodies/AICTE): –

MBA- Rural Management/Agriculture Marketing/ Agri Business Management/ Agri-Business and Rural Development

Post Graduate Diploma- Rural Management/ Agri Business Management (PGDM- ABM)/ Agriculture Marketing

Post Graduate Degree- Agriculture Marketing/ Agri Business Management/ Rural Management

Legal : Graduation in Law with min. 60% (SC/ST- 55%) marks in aggregate

Emoluments : The selected candidates would be paid a consolidated pay of Rs. 60,000/- p.m. for the one year of training

Age : Minimum Age: 21 years & Maximum Age: 30 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd March 1993 and not later than 1st March 2002 (both dates inclusive).

Selection Procedure : The selection shall be on the basis of the shortlisting of the candidates based on online examination and interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.aicofindia.com/ up to 20.00 hrs on 06.04.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

