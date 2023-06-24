AIC Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 30 Management Trainee vacancies

Applications are invited for 30 vacant managerial positions in Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited (AIC).

Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited (AIC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 30 vacant positions of Management Trainees.

Name of post : Management Trainee

No. of posts : 30

Qualification : Graduation in Agriculture Marketing/ Agriculture Marketing & Cooperation/ Agriculture Business Management/ Rural Management with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST – 55%) in aggregate from University / Institution recognized by the Govt. of India/Govt. Bodies/AICTE

OR

Graduation in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST – 55%) in aggregate from University / Institution recognized by the Govt. of India/Govt. Bodies/AICTE with 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in any of the following (with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST – 55%) in aggregate from University / Institution recognized by the Govt. of India/Govt. Bodies/ AICTE): Rural Management/Agriculture Marketing/ Agri Business Management/ Agri-Business and Rural Development

Age : Minimum Age: 21 years & Maximum Age: 30 years i.e., a candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd June 1993 and not later than 1st June 2002 (both dates inclusive).

Selection Procedure : The selection shall be on the basis of the shortlisting of the candidates based on online examination and interview for which the total marks will be 200.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online through the CAREER section of Company’s website www.aicofindia.comb from 24.06.2023 to 09.07.2023

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PwBD : Rs. 200/- (Intimation charges only)

All other categories : Rs. 1000/- (application fee including intimation charges)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here