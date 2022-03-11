New Delhi: A day after the party’s drubbing in the Assembly elections in the five states, the Group-23 (G-23) leaders of Congress on Friday evening held a meeting at party functionary Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence in New Delhi.

As per reports, Congress leaders Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma were among others attended the meeting.

There is simmering tension within the Congress party after the poll debacle, and the G-23 leaders are reportedly miffed with the style of functioning of the party leadership.

One prominent leader said that “it is time that the first family of Congress steps aside and paves the way for a new leadership or act in tandem with the party leaders and be available 24×7 for party work, or else there won’t be a revival of the Congress in the country”.

The leaders pointed out that the present set-up is non-performing and it has to be changed as the party is not ‘someone’s fiefdom’ and everyone has a stake in the Congress.

They also suggested that leaders like Sachin Pilot or Manish Tewari should be given charge of the party.

The Congress’ disgruntled group is upset with the party’s performance in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

The G-23 group has been sidelined in the party since it raised the issue of reforms in the Congress and demanded election for the top post.

Rahul Gandhi had said on Thursday that he accepted the people’s verdict, as he congratulated the winning parties.