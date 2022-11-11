New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday extended the interim bail granted to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar till Tuesday.

The Special Judge of Delhi’s Patiala House court, Shailendra Malik said the order was not ready.

Judge Malik added that the court will deliver its order on Tuesday, ND TV reported.

The court had earlier granted pre-arrest protection to Fernandez.

The court on Thursday reserved order after hearing arguments from the lawyers appearing for the actor as well as the Enforcement Directorate.

During the arguments, on the Enforcement Directorate’s submission that Fernandez can escape the country easily as she is not short of money, the court had questioned why the actor was not arrested so far.

The agency had told the court that it has issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) on airports to stop the actor from leaving the country.

“Why haven’t you (ED) arrested Jacqueline yet during the investigation, despite issuing an LOC? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy,” the court had asked the probe agency.

Fernandez has sought bail on the ground that there was no need for her custody since the investigation is already complete and the charge sheet has been filed.

The court had on September 26 granted interim bail to her on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

The court had on August 31 taken cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in which the actor was named as an accused for the first time.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate several times in connection with the investigation, was not mentioned as accused in the earlier charge sheet and the supplementary charge sheet of the ED.