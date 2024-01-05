NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

“DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal has been nominated for the first time. The PAC has decided to continue with Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for their respective second term as Rajya Sabha members,” AAP said.

Furthermore, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of AAP has decided to re-nominate Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for their respective second terms as Rajya Sabha members.

The Rajya Sabha elections for the Delhi seats will be held on January 19.

According to the Election Commission of India (EC), January 9 is the last date for making nominations to the Upper House.

January 10 is the date for the scrutiny of the nominations and 12th is the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures. January 19 is the date on which a poll shall, if necessary, be taken and 23rd January is the date before which the election is to be completed, according to the EC schedule.