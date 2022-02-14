New DELHI: An 87-year-old woman was allegedly raped at the Tilak Nagar area in New Delhi, police said on Monday.



According to the police, a written complaint of mobile phone theft from a house in Tilak Nagar was received from the daughter of a senior citizen on Sunday.

Subsequently, an FIR under section 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.



However, the complainant on Monday reported that the senior citizen of the house, where the theft took place, was also allegedly raped.



“Today, sexual assault has been further alleged by the complainant and subsequently, relevant sections of law have been added to the FIR and an investigation has been taken up,” police informed.



They further said that the victim is being provided counselling and all necessary assistance.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) four months ago, Delhi recorded the highest number of crimes against women among all the metropolitan cities of the country.

