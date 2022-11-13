Mumbai: Gold weighing 61 kilograms worth Rs 32 crore was seized by Customs officials at the Mumbai airport in a single day.

In the seizure, four passengers from Tanzania were found with 53 kg of gold while 8 kilos were found from three others travelling from Dubai.

The seizure as per reports was the highest amount in a single day at the airport.

The four with the 53 kilos of gold were Indian nationals and were found carrying the smuggled gold in the form of 1 kg bars.

Also Read: Assam: Man stabs father to death in Kokrajhar

They had concealed the gold in specially designed waist belts. These had multiple pockets in them and the gold was valued at Rs 28.17 crore.

The belts were said to have been made in UAE and an investigation has been initiated.

In the second seizure, the gold weighing 8 kg and having a value of Rs 3.88 crore was Gold dust in wax form concealed in the waistline of the jeans worn by the passengers.

Also Read: Assam: Indian Army to host conclave on Northeast’s contribution in nation building

Of the three persons who came in from Dubai, one was a woman in her late sixties that to on a wheelchair.

All the accused have been arrested in connection with the seizure.