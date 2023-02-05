Bhopal: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, a 16-year-old boy allegedly raped and murdered a 58-year-old woman on the night of January 30.

According to police, the boy allegedly stuffed a plastic bag and a cloth into the woman’s mouth, dragged her to an under-construction part of her residence and hit her head and other body parts with a sickle, as well as causing injuries to her private parts with a stick.

A possible motive for the crime appears to be a mobile phone theft two years ago, which the woman’s family had accused the boy of.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Lal said that on February 1, police and forensic teams arrived at the scene and found that the woman had been brutally murdered.

Following a tip-off from informers and the investigation, the police zeroed in on the boy in the neighbourhood, who had been seen in the victim’s house two years earlier. The boy was then taken into custody and reportedly confessed to the crime.

He has been sent to a juvenile home and a case has been registered against him under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including murder, rape, theft and causing the disappearance of evidence of an offence.