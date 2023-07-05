Ramayan is an Indian epic written by Sage Valmiki which has lots of underrated characters whose great deeds are not widely retold or praised by people.

However, the stories of Ramayan not only continue to enchant people today but also provide life lessons in this modern age.

The values that have been taught by this holy epic forms the backbone of our Indian culture since time immemorial.

While many characters like Ram, Sita, Laxman, Hanuman are glorified in many paeans even today, there are some who also played a great role behind this soulful story.

These are 5 underrated characters of Indian epic Ramayana whose deeds are truly praiseworthy-

1. Urmila

Laxman’s wife Urmila is one of the most underrated characters of Ramayana and her role of not interfering in any of the actions of her husband is the proof of her immense mental strength. Unlike Sita who was able to request Ram to let her go with him on exile to the forest, Urmila was not permitted by Laxman to follow him who asked her to stay in the palace of Ayodhya and await his return. While his refusal indeed aggrieved her, she decided to stay back and her strong decision was something that deserves high praise.

2. Sumitra

Unlike Kaushalya who repeatedly tried to stop her son Ram from going to the forest, Sumitra is that strong mom who allowed Laxman to fulfill his wishes of serving his elder brother without any hesitation. Although she knew of the hardships that Ram, Laxman and Sita were going to face in the forest, she was the only one who did not try to come in their way as she believed that following of promises and taking actions based on it should be strictly adhered to by a person. Meanwhile, her sons Laxman and Shatrughan led their life in serving Ram and Bharat respectively and she also served as an example of an ideal mother who didn’t oppose to their wishes of remaining behind the shadows without any kingly ambitions of leadership.

3. Trijata

A daughter of Vibishan and the head of the woman army who was made to guard Sita in Ashok Vatika, Trijata is the one who offered solace to Sita during her tough time as a prisoner of Ravan. It is said that Trijata was aware of the doom that Lanka would face in the hands of Ram before hand but still she ensured that Sita was able to lead a comfortable life in the land of Lanka without any harm. She did not let her personal sorrows affect her duties and she stood as a strong woman and a loyal protector of Sita.

4. Shatrughan

While the noble deeds of Laxman and Bharat as excellent brothers have been highly glorified in Ramayan, there isn’t much mention of the youngest brother who helped Bharat rule Ayodhya during Ram’s exile. Shatrughan who was an excellent warrior was the only brother of Ram to have become an independent king. He ruled the kingdom of Madhupura as a king after defeating and killing its wicked ruler Lavanasura.

5. Sugriva

The king of monkeys Sugriva who was responsible for forming the vanara army responsible for searching Sita and destroying the troops of Ravan is also an underrated character of Ramayana. Although his gross ignorance of Ram initially was one of his follies, he later emerged as the biggest helper of Ram who was instrumental in aiding him in defeating Ravan.