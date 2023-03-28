A rare and spectacular celestial event where five planets namely Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus are going to align along with the moon can be witnessed just after sunset on March 28, 2023.

This awe-inspiring event in space will occur just days after the Moon and Venus came together in a beautiful conjunction which appeared like an inverted chandrabindoo to the human eyes.

The parade of planets can be partially seen with naked eyes as Venus, Mars and Jupiter have distinct brightness making it easier for it to be spotted by humans.

However, Mercury and Uranus might be difficult to spot as they are quite dim and you may need a pair of binoculars to spot these two planets in the evening sky.

As per reports, this unique phenomenon of parade of planets will be best visible between 6:36 PM and 7:15 PM IST in India.

National Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) astronomer Bill Cooke suggested looking out for these planets on the west direction right after sunset.

“The planets will stretch from the horizon line to around halfway up the night sky. But don’t be late: Mercury and Jupiter will quickly dip below the horizon around half an hour after sunset,” Cooke said.

“The five-planet spread can be seen from anywhere on Earth, as long as you have clear skies and a view of the west. That’s the beauty of these planetary alignments. It doesn’t take much,” he added.

According to Cooke, this kind of alignment happens when the planets’ orbits line them up on one side of the sun from Earth’s perspective.

The brightest planet in the solar system Venus and the moon had lined up in a beautiful conjunction of an arc on March 25, 2023.

The beauty of this celestial sight amazed every person and social media feeds were filled with pictures of the rare sight of the evening sky.