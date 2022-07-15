New Delhi: At least five people were killed and nine others injured after a wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in outer Delhi’s Alipur area on Friday.

Police said, the injured persons have been sent to hospital and out of nine, two are said to be critical.

The rescue operation is underway as some more people are feared trapped, said a Delhi Police official.

The warehouse, the wall of which collapsed, was under construction when the incident took place.

According to officials, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot for the rescue operations and added that the area of the godown is about 5,000 square yards.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was monitoring the relief work following the wall collapse.

“A very tragic incident happened in Alipur. The district administration is involved in relief and rescue work. I am monitoring the relief work. I pray for the souls of the deceased,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.