Puri: At least 25 people were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims from Odisha’s Puri met with an accident on Sunday.

The bus was on its way to Tamil Nadu from Puri.

On its way, the bus overturned and crashed on the highway near Rambha in the Ganjam district.

The police informed that the bus was carrying 50 passengers.

All the passengers were pilgrims.

Around 25 were injured of which four sustained major injuries.

The accident took place at a location where a highway widening project is being undertaken.

Senior officials of the district have visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

All the injured are being treated and the bus is being recovered for repair.