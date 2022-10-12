NEW DELHI: As many as 191 drones entered into Indian territory from neighbouring Pakistan in the past nine months.

The unprecedented rise in number of drones from Pakistan entering into India has raised concerns among authorities in regards of internal security.

According to an ANI report, out of the 191 drones, 171 entered into Indian territory via the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

20 more drones from Pakistan were also spotted in Jammu sector, a document reportedly accessed by ANI stated.

“UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) observation in Indo-Pak border was seen in Punjab and Jammu frontier with effect from January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022,” the document stated.

The document further reportedly revealed that most of the drones from Pakistan managed to flee.

However, a total of seven other drones were shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) troopers.

The seven drones that were shot down by the Indian security personnel were reportedly observed in Amritsar, Ferozpur and Abohar regions of Punjab.

These drones are being allegedly used by unscrupulous elements in Pakistan to transport AK series assault rifles, pistols, MP4 carbines, carbine magazines, high explosive grenades as well as narcotics into Indian territory.

According to the report, Pakistan based terrorist outfit – Lashkar-e-Taiba – has been using these drones extensively to transport weapons, explosives and drugs into India.

Notably, Lashkar-e-Taiba and other terror outfits have their camps just across the Line of Control (LoC) and international border (IB).

These terrorist outfits are reportedly being backed by the Pakistani intelligence agency – the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) in India have reportedly directed the agencies to stop drone activities from Pakistan side.