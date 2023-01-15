Delhi: Hansraj College in Delhi University has decided to stop serving non-vegetarian food in the canteen and hostel.

The Principal of the college, Professor Rama reportedly said that the decision was made after taking into consideration the consent of the students.

He added that the decision was made approximately 3-4 years ago and is not a new one.

It is believed that the college took this step to avoid any further clashes between different student groups over non-vegetarian food.

The principal said that he does not exactly remembers when the serving of non-veg food was stopped.

He added that before the decision was taken, the committee must have had a word with students.