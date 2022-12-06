Honey is a superfood that is healthy to eat as well as an awesome beauty ingredient that you can use for making some amazing face packs at home.

Besides using the jar of honey from the kitchen as a natural sweetener for your food products, you can use this syrupy semi-liquid, that is a by-product of the bees’ struggle, for getting a host of benefits for your skin as well.

With its healing properties and the ability to soften, brighten, nourish and clarify the skin, honey is used as an ingredient for various skincare products in the market today.

To boost your winter skincare routine, you can make these DIY beauty face packs with honey at your home-

Milk & Honey

Take 2-3 tablespoons each of honey and raw milk and mix it together thoroughly in a bowl. Apply this milk and honey pack on your face and neck by massaging it well. Keep it on for 15-20 minutes and then wash it off with cold water. Use this milk and honey pack every alternative day for best results. Milk and honey can deeply moisturise and exfoliate the skin well keeping it beautiful as well as healthy. These two ingredients are great moisturising agents and can keep your skin hydrated for a long period of time in winter and keep dryness and flakiness at bay. Meanwhile, this face pack will brighten dull skin by getting rid of dead skin cells thereby help it to glow naturally.

Yoghurt & Honey

Mix half a cup of yoghurt with two tablespoons of honey in a bowl. Apply this mixture thoroughly over your face and neck, keep it for 20 minutes and then wash off it with cold water. Use this beauty pack for 2-3 days in a week. While yoghurt can brighten your skin tone, reduce acne breakout and exfoliate your skin deeply, honey will keep your skin hydrated and get rid of dryness besides performing the same functions that the former can do. If you want to devote less time to skincare, we recommend you to use this yoghurt and honey face pack.

Lemon & Honey

Take a tablespoon of honey in a bowl and mix the juice of half a lemon in it. Apply the mask thoroughly on your face and neck and then wash it off with cold water after a period of 20 minutes. Some of the benefits of this face pack includes getting hydrating and moisturized skin, reduce dryness and flaking, brightens skin, prevent pimple or acne breakouts, reduces redness and instantly soothes irritation. This is an affordable skincare pack that you can use daily for best results

Papaya & Honey

Take 4-5 cubes of raw papaya and mash it. Add a tablespoon of honey and mix it thoroughly till a smooth paste is formed. Apply the paste on your face and neck, keep it for 15-20 minutes and then wash it off with cold water. Besides moisturizing and exfoliating your skin, one of the best benefits of the papaya and honey pack is that it helps in reducing skin pigmentation and is therefore an ideal one to cure darkened skin patches like acne spots or dark elbows and knees. Use this beauty pack for 2-3 days for best results.