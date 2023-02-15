Snacking is a regular food habit that we often do mid-mornings after breakfast or during late evenings just before sitting down to eat dinner.

One of the best healthy mid-day snacks that we can have to improve our health is a bowl of curd with some raisins.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar , who have charted out diet plans for eminent Bollywood celebs like Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, recently took to Instagram to share the multiple benefits of this healthy snack.

“Curd acts as a probiotic and the raisins with their high content of soluble fibre as a prebiotic. Together they neutralise the bad bacteria, promote the growth of good bacteria, reduce the inflammation in the intestines, keep your teeth and gums healthy, and is good for the bones and joints too,” she wrote in a caption

“Curd is also a well-documented intervention for regulating cholesterol levels, reducing BP and promoting weight loss. It works that much better in the elderly and the young as it prevents constipation and makes it easy to chew on raisins,” she added.

Moreover, Diwekar revealed that this is an age-old remedy that can boost our overall health and can be made affordably with simple ingredients available in the kitchen.

“The beauty of dadi ma’s tradition is that it combines really simple things found in the kitchen to produce really effective remedies. One such combination is setting curd with raisins,” wrote Diwekar.

The nutritionist suggested that this snack can be had with lunch or as a mid-meal after lunch between 3 to 4 PM.

To make curd with raisins, you need to follow these steps-

i) Take a bowl of warm milk preferably fresh and full fat

ii) Add 4-5 raisins to it (preferably black raisins)

iii) Take a small drop of dahi, even better buttermilk, and add that to the milk

iv) Stir it multiple times (For best results, stir 32 times)

v) Cover it with a lid and set it aside for up to 8-12 hrs