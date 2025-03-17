Hair wash is an ideal part of our healthcare routine. It is always important to clean your hair regularly with proper haircare products atleast twice a week.

As per Vastu, there are days when hair washing can truly bring wonders in your life. These good days can bring good luck, high positivity and increased chances for success for you.

However, there are also days when you should totally avoid hair wash. This is because it may bring a bad influence on your planets and a greater chance for attracting negativity and delays for you.

To know the best days for hair wash, read on and get not only healthy hair but a happy life too-

1. As Monday is believed to be influenced by moon, you should skip washing your hair. Hair wash on Mondays can weaken mental peace and emotional stability.

2. Avoid washing hair on Tuesdays as it is ruled by Mars and may invite health issues.

3. Wednesday is the best day for hair washing as it is governed by Mercury. The planet Mercury can bring clarity in life, make your prosperous and improve your communication skills.

4. Don’t wash your hair on Thursday as the planet Jupiter which governs it is believed to disrupt wisdom, wealth and spiritual growth.

5. Friday is an auspicious day for hair washing as it is influenced by Venus and can enhance your beauty, improve your love life and also attract positive energy in your life.

6. Avoid washing hair on Saturdays as it is ruled by the planet Saturn which is believed to bring bad luck, delays and also negative karma.

7. Don’t wash your hair on Sundays to maintain vitality, strength and also success.