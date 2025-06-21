What really happens during Ambubachi Mela?

The Ambubachi Mela, one of the most revered and unique religious gatherings in India, is currently underway at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam.

Celebrated annually in the month of June, this four-day festival marks the symbolic menstruation period of Goddess Kamakhya, revered as the embodiment of fertility and Shakti.

The Ambubachi Mela is unlike any other festival. It is rooted in ancient tantric traditions and centers around the belief that the goddess undergoes her annual cycle during this time, making the temple’s sanctum sanctorum off-limits to devotees.

As a result, the temple doors remain closed for three days — a period considered sacred and filled with spiritual potency.

During these three days, all agricultural activities are paused, and even religious rituals across Assam are temporarily suspended. Devotees believe that Mother Earth is resting, and therefore should not be disturbed.

The temple reopens on the fourth day with a grand ceremony, drawing thousands of pilgrims, sadhus, aghoris, and spiritual seekers from across India and beyond.

This year, more than 5 lakh devotees are expected to attend the mela. The Assam government has set up extensive security and health arrangements, including free food stalls, drinking water, medical camps, and resting areas for the influx of pilgrims.

What sets the Ambubachi Mela apart is its raw, intense spiritual atmosphere. The temple complex becomes a melting pot of rituals, devotion, mysticism, and ascetic practices. Sadhus, some covered in ash and bearing tridents, chant mantras and perform rites rooted in centuries-old tantric customs.

The festival is not only a religious event but also a significant cultural and economic boost for the region. Local businesses, transport services, and tourism-related industries thrive during this time.

As the Ambubachi Mela continues to evolve, it remains a powerful reminder of India’s deep-rooted connection between the divine feminine and the cycles of nature — a celebration where faith meets the feminine power of creation.