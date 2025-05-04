Weekly Horoscope:

As the celestial tapestry unfurls, woven with the threads of planets and stars, each zodiac sign steps into a week rich with possibilities and challenges. Our weekly horoscope unlocks the secrets of your career and love life. Renowned astrologers have charted the course for each zodiac sign, revealing hidden opportunities and potential pitfalls.

Aries (March 21 – April 20):

This week brings good health vibes, Aries, though those racing thoughts might bring some mental clutter. Focus on gently nudging those worries aside, and by week’s end, you’ll likely find some peace. With Jupiter gracing your second house, keep an eye out for opportunities to invest in things like gold, property, or home improvements – they could blossom into future gains. If your parents haven’t been feeling their best, expect a positive shift. Home life should be smooth sailing, making it a good time to consider that new car or property. If someone at work has caught your eye, tread carefully in your interactions. Unintentional words could cause a stumble. Keep workplace flirtations at a distance. Students prepping for competitive exams, get ready for a potential win! Higher education pursuits also look promising, with your competitive spirit getting a boost.

Lucky Colour: White

White Lucky Number: 10

Taurus (April 21 – May 20):

Feeling good, Taurus? This week your health stars are shining bright, free from major worries. Soak up that positive energy and enjoy some fresh air with your favourite people. You might find yourself investing in keeping your treasured possessions in tip-top shape. With Rahu lighting up your eleventh house, expect some welcome financial gains, giving you the green light for those important purchases. House hunting? This week could bring some significant family discussions, where your ideas will likely be valued. Your confidence will get a lift, and harmony will fill your home. Perhaps a treat from outside is in order! This week looks favourable for launching new ventures or making investments, thanks to Saturn’s presence in your tenth house. Good profits could be on the horizon. Heads up, students! You might misplace important study materials, leading to some stress.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Blue Lucky Number: 3

Gemini (May 21 – June 21):

Jupiter’s placement in your twelfth house, Gemini, might bring some cloudy thoughts this week. Even good things might get a negative spin. Try to consciously shift your perspective to avoid missing out on opportunities. Yoga and meditation could be helpful allies. An old investment, like ancestral property or a policy, might bring an unexpected income boost. Consider reinvesting those funds wisely. Your witty charm will brighten the home front, with Rahu in your tenth house creating a pleasant atmosphere. Expect some delightful visits from friends or relatives. If you’re in a government job, a promotion, raise, or desired transfer could be heading your way – keep your focus sharp! Engineering, law, and medical students might face a challenging week with decision-making, potentially leading to some awkward moments due to performance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Yellow Lucky Number: 7

Cancer (June 22 – July 22):

Drivers, please be extra vigilant this week, Cancer. A moment’s lapse could have consequences. With Jupiter in your eleventh house, your focus should be on land, real estate, or cultural projects. The stars are aligning for good investments in these areas, so seize the moment! You might feel inclined to push your ideas on friends and family, but try to resist. It will not only boost your image but also prevent potential friction. Saturn in your eighth house reminds you that a positive mindset is key to reaping the rewards of your hard work. This week could be a career game-changer, bringing new opportunities. Remember that setbacks are part of the journey. Don’t let any failures this week dim your confidence or fill your mind with doubts.

Lucky Colour: Red

Red Lucky Number: 2

Leo (July 23 – August 23):

Your mental well-being gets a lovely boost this week, Leo, as you manage to keep stress at bay. Minor seasonal sniffles aside, your health looks good. While you usually live in the moment, this week calls for a bit more foresight with Jupiter in your tenth house. Avoid overspending on entertainment; future you will thank you. You have a generous spirit, but be mindful of over-promising, as it can lead to unnecessary stress. This week, stick to commitments you can truly fulfill to protect your credibility. If you’re in a government job, a promotion, raise, or desired transfer might be on the cards – keep that motivation burning! Students might feel pressure from family about career choices, making it hard to concentrate. Remember, your career path should be your decision, not a forced one. Have an open conversation with your family if needed.

Lucky Colour: Green

Green Lucky Number: 9

Virgo (August 24 – September 23):

Even if things appear rosy on the surface, Virgo, some recent events might have you feeling down. If you’re in a business partnership, this week calls for nurturing that relationship, as Jupiter in your ninth house suggests it could lead to financial gains. Focus your efforts in the right direction. This week offers a lovely chance to reconnect with those friends and relatives you don’t see often. It’s a great time to rebuild and strengthen those bonds. An unexpected positive shift might occur at work when you realize someone you considered an adversary is actually a supporter. Let go of past negativity and embrace a fresh start. Students might struggle to focus due to personal issues, which could impact their studies. Stay calm in every situation and consider the benefits of yoga and meditation.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Pink Lucky Number: 16

Libra (September 24 – October 23):

Libra, with Rahu in your sixth house, it’s time to tackle any overeating habits. This week, you’ll likely make a conscious effort to change, perhaps incorporating regular exercise. Jupiter in your eighth house cautions against greed, which could be your downfall. Someone might tempt you with illicit gains, blinding you to potential trouble. Your temper might be a bit short this week. If something rubs you the wrong way during a conversation at home, avoid lashing out in anger, as you’ll likely regret it later. Think before you speak. Work life seems to be improving. Take the initiative to acknowledge the contributions of all team members, big or small. It will create positive energy for everyone. Feeling stressed? Music and dancing are your go-to remedies this week!

Lucky Colour: Brown

Brown Lucky Number: 18

Scorpio (October 24 – November 22):

Jupiter’s aspect on your seventh house brings improved health, Scorpio. However, avoid long-distance travel if possible, and if it’s necessary, get a medical check-up first. With Rahu in your fifth house, this week calls for a solid budget plan, balancing income and expenses. Seek advice from elders, especially your parents, when creating it. Those living away from home might feel a pang of loneliness. Don’t let it overwhelm you; reach out to friends if you have time. Before entering any business partnership with acquaintances or relatives, trust your gut feeling. Someone whose suggestions you might have overlooked could offer valuable insights for business growth. Students might find their studies challenging. Resist the urge to let ego prevent you from seeking help from elders for better understanding.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Purple Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21):

Rahu in your fourth house might leave you feeling mentally and physically drained, Sagittarius. Prioritize rest and nutritious food to replenish your energy levels – your health will thank you. Financially, this week looks promising! Planetary alignments could bring opportunities to boost your income and savings. Remember your domestic responsibilities and attend to them. Neglecting them could unintentionally upset your family. Be aware that colleagues might feel envious of your progress, potentially affecting their support. On the academic front, you’re likely to overcome any learning hurdles. By distancing yourself from personal turmoil, you’ll be able to focus more intently on your studies.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Orange Lucky Number: 4

Capricorn (December 22 – January 21):

Expect positive shifts in your health horoscope this week, Capricorn. Even small efforts will yield good results for your physical and mental well-being. This week is particularly auspicious for small real estate and financial transactions, thanks to Rahu in your third house. However, hold off on major investments for now, or seek guidance from experienced elders before proceeding. Ketu in your ninth house might amplify any tendency to control family members or dismiss their opinions, potentially leading to friction and criticism. Professionally, you’re poised for excellent results. Your discipline and hard work could lead to a promotion and a raise, overcoming any workplace politics. Students have a favourable week ahead. Obstacles in your education will likely clear, and success in foreign university admissions is possible.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Golden Lucky Number: 12

Aquarius (January 22 – February 19):

Staying fit will come relatively easily this week, Aquarius, as luck is on your side. Even with moderate effort, you’ll maintain good health. With Jupiter in your fourth house, this week looks very promising financially. Don’t ease up on your efforts, as this favourable planetary alignment could bring significant wealth-increasing opportunities. A family member’s smoking habit might cause you distress, potentially leading to a disagreement. Try to address the issue calmly and with understanding. Shani Dev in your ascendant suggests a long-awaited work trip is on the horizon. Double-check all your documents and belongings before you go to avoid any issues in unfamiliar territory. Students might face distractions that hinder their studies, potentially leading to disappointing results. Strive for a balance between your studies and other activities to stay on track.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Sky Blue Lucky Number: 5

Pisces (February 20 – March 20):

Saturn in your twelfth house suggests a heavy workload might impact your health this week, Pisces. Make sure to carve out some personal time to rest and recharge. Some important plans will come to fruition, bringing welcome financial gains. This will help you save and build a nest egg for the future. Family life will be joyful, with many members making an effort to bring you happiness and create a positive home environment. Professionally, you’re set for great achievements. The strong planetary presence in your sign indicates you’ll be hardworking, productive, and efficient. Your diplomatic skills will help you navigate tricky situations and earn praise from higher-ups. Students might encounter difficulties understanding their coursework. Resist the urge to let pride prevent you from seeking help from elders for better results.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Grey Lucky Number: 12