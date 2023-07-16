Weekly Horoscope (July 16-July 22, 2023)

Wondering what the upcoming week holds for you? Individuals with the Aries sign might encounter some setbacks and potential losses during this period. Taurus individuals may experience a temporary lack of confidence, which could impact their work performance. On the bright side, Gemini folks can look forward to recovering their owed funds from lenders. Leo individuals can anticipate some substantial gains from their previous investments. Take a moment to explore your horoscope predictions and discover the highs and lows that await you in the coming week.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Stop looking to others for approval. Let go of their opinions. Someone’s rude behavior may not be about you but how they view the world. Someone’s silence doesn’t mean rejection. A self-reliant attitude takes you far both at work and in your relationships. At home, unspoken tensions can be cleared with honest discussions. An expense or a responsibility begins to feel burdensome. A good week to spend time alone to reflect and recalibrate.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Slow down and don’t react. Take things one step at a time and a lot can be done. You discover someone is all talk and little action. Or something you had high hopes for turns out to be a total waste of time. At work, a difficult client may ask for the impossible or continue to complain and drain everyone’s energies. If you can’t tolerate it, take a break. Self-control especially with immature family members or friends helps tide through a tough moment. Watch out for moments of impulsiveness. An angry email or a lavish purchase could cause regret later. Stay away from those who gossip. You’ve got too much to do and too much to live for to be dragged down into petty issues.

Gemini (May21- June 20)

Get in touch with your emotional side. The dreamy, creative, and imaginative soul that lives within you. Express yourself through art, writing, cooking, dance, whatever that once brought you joy. A new idea is brewing. And this phase is especially lucky for Geminis who are in the creative or performing arts. An unexpected and pleasant surprise makes your day, and you suddenly feel re-energized and ready for more good things. Singles can look forward to the affections of a sensitive young soul. If moments of doubt creep in, ignore them. The cards assure you that you are on the right path.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Life is asking you to take a leap of faith and take a risk. This is not a time to fear the future, but rather to embrace the possibilities if things work out in your favor. Cancerians seeking to change industries, explore new businesses, or even go in for a makeover will be pleasantly surprised at the responses. Just a word of caution, make sure you’ve done your research first and don’t fall for “get rich quick” schemes or smooth-talking fraudsters. Relationships run smoothly and at home, there may be preparations for a family event or gathering which promises joy and laughter. Young children, pets, and spending time outdoors rejuvenates your soul.

Leo (July 23- Aug 22)

Focus on yourself for a change. Do what makes you happy instead of constantly caring for everyone else. If someone’s not getting the hint, perhaps it’s time to give up and move on. When you realize that happiness is an inside job, you slowly stop expecting others to do as much as you do for them. Dissatisfaction or stagnation at the workplace may make you seek other options. Or even consider being self-employed for a while. Students may need a little motivation, especially if they are struggling with a certain subject or teacher. In money matters, be extra patient with the process, returns may take longer than expected. Sticking to a nightly routine helps improve sleep.

Virgo (Aug 23- Sept 22)

Wisdom comes when you learn to control your emotions and slowly start seeing things from someone else’s point of view. A compassionate and sensitive approach may be required when dealing with volatile co-workers and family members. Stress levels around you may be high, so maintain calm and this phase shall pass. An older male offers support and guidance that proves to be valuable. A better work-life balance may be required, too much work and no play could lead to crankiness and impatience. Health matters remain manageable, just make sure you de-stress yourself on a daily basis.

Libra (Sept 23- Oct 22)

Tensions cease, misunderstandings clear up, and there’s a sense of peace coming back in. The worst is over for now, and it may be time to just roll up your sleeves and focus on the tasks at hand. Someone’s dishonesty may be revealed, or you discover a lie you’ve been living with. No point in holding on to regret, the past is over and it’s time to make a fresh start. Health-wise, if you’ve been struggling with a recurring ailment or allergies, expect a resolution or a change for the better, but only after you make a sacrifice. Plans may be finalized to upgrade your phone, car, or even move to a bigger home.

Scorpio (Oct 23- Nov21)

You may feel restless and dissatisfied at work. Chores may pile up and you may feel like you don’t have enough time. Prioritize and delegate tasks. You may plan a makeover or renovation for your home, but make sure you and your partner agree. Money matters look good as your investments have grown.

Sagittarius (Nov 22- Dec 21)

It’s time to move on from the past. Cherish the memories, but don’t dwell on them. Singles may find a new job or business opportunity. Watch out for sleepless nights and over-exertion. You can release a bad habit and replace it with a healthier one.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan19)

It’s all about the money in the days ahead. Business plans may get crystallized. Investments pay off and increments look promising. You may feel secure and permanent in your relationship. You may decide to buy a home together or get engaged. Enjoy this phase of harmony and stability. Your positive attitude will help you through tough times. Health matters show recovery and the possibility of some good news.

Aquarius (Jan 20- Feb 18)

It’s time to be more restrained. You may have given too much of your time, energy, or money to something that wasn’t fruitful. Hold back, wait for things to settle down, and then decide where you want to go next. At work, you may feel like you’re not getting the credit you deserve. There’s a possibility of a high-level meeting coming up that could bring changes for everyone on the team. Watch people’s actions, as they’ll tell you everything you need to know about them. You may need to distance yourself from a demanding family member until you figure things out.

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20)

The steps you take now will have long-term consequences. Think carefully about the consequences of your words, actions, and decisions. Maintain your long-term vision, and if you can’t see that far ahead, ask someone for help. Travel plans may be delayed. Sudden changes in plans could cause temporary stress at work and at home, but the more resilient you are, the better things will be. Alternative therapies can provide relief from a recurring health condition.