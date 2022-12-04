Weekly Horoscope (4 December – 10 December, 2022)

Want to know what’s in store for you this week? This week, special focus needs to be on finances, jobs and careers for all zodiac signs. The changing planetary positions of the stars will determine what positives and negatives the upcoming week has for you. This week has us balancing our own issues. So, read your horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for you this week:

Aries

According to Ganesha, this week you may get emotional distress from your family members. There is a strong possibility of marriage for unmarried people. Ideological differences are possible with parents on some important issues. There are chances of profit from business relations. Hard work in the direction of education competition will be intense. Marital happiness will increase. Success will be achieved in endeavored areas. You might do excellent work at your job, making your superiors happy. Difficulty in traveling for any important purpose is possible this week. With the help of your mother, your side of the family will remain strong on every issue.

Taurus

Ganesha says there is a possibility of bitterness in close relationships. So try to be polite in relations. Your mind thinking about moral-immoral etc. will not be able to keep pace with the physical environment. This is a positive time for both professional and personal partnerships. There are chances of getting benefits of new business relations this week. Difficulties are possible for persons in the political field due to the dominance of their opponents. Be careful in eating and drinking. Interest in religious works will increase this week.

Gemini

Ganesha says there will be pressure on the mind due to excess family responsibilities. Success will be achieved in endeavored areas. Will get the support of family members and close relatives. This week, despite proper hard work, the mind will remain worried due to not getting the desired results. There is a possibility of tension in the domestic environment. Students should not be negligent in the education competition, otherwise, the results can be bad. There will be an increase in enthusiasm this week. Popularity will increase in the job profession.

Cancer

Ganesha says the mind can be a little worried about family matters. If you are associated with the field of technology or media, then time is going well for you. Trouble is possible due to the behavior of a colleague or officer in the job environment. Accidental travel may have to be done. Do not do any work in a hurry this week, otherwise, mistakes can happen. Control your teenage behavior as it reflects badly on your image at the workplace. This week will be pleasant and enthusiastic with the help of family members and close relations. Long-distance travel can be planned.

Leo

Ganesha says don’t be lazy in important tasks. Negative thoughts about the future can bring down enthusiasm. This week there is a possibility of financial constraints, stomach disorders, and dominating opponents, but you will be able to face every situation with your patience and fighting spirit. Proximity with people will increase at the administrative level. The family environment will be exciting due to some pleasant events this week. Married life will be happy if any problem related to a life partner is solved. Intensity will increase in love relationships.

Virgo

Ganesha says meaningfulness is possible from excessive expenses this week. Do not mind the small things of the family members this week. Expenditure is possible in material comforts. The family atmosphere will be pleasant. Be alert from secret enemies. Responsibilities bigger than capacity will be effective on the mind. To fulfill all the responsibilities, the mind will try to accumulate wealth. Negative worries in the minds of students can reduce their enthusiasm. There will be chances of fulfilling some important family obligations. This week, a rift with a colleague on the job is possible. Don’t take any decision in a rush.

Libra

Ganesha says this week, your childish nature in an important and sensitive situation can affect your image at work, so improve it. Students should not be negligent in studying in class this week. With good planning, you will be able to make even the most difficult task worthwhile. Efforts in the direction of education competition will be fruitful. The mind will be excited about any auspicious event in the family. Your mind will be troubled by some worries related to the future. Ideological differences are possible with the spouse. Time is good for political persons, as their dominance will increase. This week, the mind will be worried due to the excess expenditure.

Scorpio

Ganesha says you will try to implement the schemes enthusiastically. Proximity to high-level people is expected. Take care of your belongings while traveling. This week, stop living in fantasies and try to walk according to the physical world. With his high morale and intellectual ability, he will be able to fulfill all his obligations in spite of having limited resources in the most difficult circumstances by balancing income and expenditure. Some family concerns will disturb the mind. You will get the benefit of hard work in the field of livelihood. To fulfill the responsibilities, the mind will be focused on new ideas. The sum of profit is being made through travel.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says your high ambition will soon lead you to high progress. Busyness will increase in the field of employment. There will be a feeling of difficulty and futility in the casual work area. The popularity of creative works will increase this week. Support from parents and seniors will be received. The job environment will be pleasant. This week, the mind will be worried about the desired success in the direction of education competition. Difficulty in important tasks will generate negative thoughts in the mind.

Capricorn

Ganesha says your simple and friendly nature will bring closeness in relationships, but excessive emotional expectations will also make you feel pain in relationships. Economic difficulties are possible due to expenditure in the discharge of social work and relations. You will get emotional affection from your life partner. This week, the people associated with the government will get opportunities for profit. Efforts for any important work will be worthwhile. Be health-conscious this week. It is possible to improve spoiled relations with the mediation of a friend. Proximity to eminent persons will increase.

Aquarius

Ganesha says it is possible to worry about arranging proper resources to fulfill the responsibilities. The family concern will be effective on the mind. The mind will be worried about the proper arrangement of any important auspicious event. Hard work will be intense for the meaningfulness of any important work. Trouble is possible with a colleague or officer on the job. You will be popular in relationships with your tact. You will be praised for your efficiency in the workplace. You will move towards progress with your actions. People will have to face some difficulties in governance. This week, the mind will be happy with the favorable situation in the work area. Politicians may have to face upheaval. Be aware of your health this week. There will be busyness related to social concerns. Students will remain apprehensive about their results in education.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week your ambitious mind will be unhappy for not being able to fulfill its aspirations. Life will be very unpleasant due to problems in married life. Your highly imaginative mind will be full of beautiful new ideas. In spite of good feelings in relations, failure can also be found. Do not get angry about small things. Caution is expected on health. Government employees will find some changed conditions in the job pleasant. Be careful in eating and drinking this week. Spiritual feelings will affect the mind. Time will be good for the students. Be careful while traveling this week. Avoid laziness in important work.