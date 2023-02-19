Weekly Horoscope (19 Feb to 25 Feb):

How will the upcoming week be for you? Aries will receive support from friends and partner. Taurus will achieve new milestones at work. It’s going to be a busy week for Gemini because your workload is going up across the board. People with the Cancer sun sign are going to spend more in the upcoming week. So read your horoscope predictions to know what ups and downs are going to happen in your life this week.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

The natives of this sign will be free from worries between February 20 and February 26. This week will fail all the plans made by your enemies. It is highly likely that you will gain monetary benefits either on Monday or Tuesday. You will receive the support of your friends and partner. Between Wednesday and Friday, you may experience some issues in your life. However, stay strong, and this too shall pass.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

In the upcoming week, stars will bring luck in your favour. You will achieve new milestones at work from Monday to Tuesday. However, the week will be hectic in terms of work. Between Wednesday and Thursday, you will receive good news, and your health will be better. From the afternoon of Friday, things will start improving in various aspects of your life.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

You will get into small arguments in the next week. By Monday evening, things at work will start getting better. You will meet old friends and might plan a trip with them. Between Wednesday and Thursday, your professional life will be a little hectic. You will hear good news this week, and some might even get a promotion at work or make a profit in business.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

People with the Cancer sun sign are going to spend more in the upcoming week. However, luck will be in your favour, and your family will support you. There is a chance that you might come across a few hurdles in your professional life. You will see your financial condition improving. On Saturday, you will draw benefits from your hard work, and your bosses will be impressed by your work. Married people will be happy, and unmarried ones will receive proposals.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

There is a high chance that you will work on something big, and it will be a successful project. Therefore, you must be ready and plan things accordingly. Despite people working against your plans, you will see success between February 20 and February 26. The astrologer suggested you should keep your anger in control as it can create issues for you. If you are driving, do not make fun of it or you will land in trouble. You might experience disappointment in your personal life.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your future prediction charts indicate that you will remain worry-free in the upcoming week. You will get a chance to meet religious people, and things will start turning up from Friday. Stay cautious while driving.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

You will get into arguments with your partner. It will affect your peace and mental health. You might meet a few people from the past who would bring good news. Your kids will be by your side. However, you will unnecessarily be stressed between Wednesday and Thursday.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Some unwanted issues will engulf your thoughts, making you feel stressed. It will affect your mental peace, therefore, our expert suggests meditating and taking care of yourself. You will meet friends, plan a trip nearby and enjoy yourself with them. You might feel a little sad on Friday and Saturday, and your personal life will be disturbed.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Your kids will give you good news, and your parents will be happy with your decision. You will find a solution to some of your worries, but the week between February 20 and February 26 will be hectic. Married people will experience turbulence in their relationship, while unmarried ones will be happy with their partner.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

You will flourish professionally (career prediction 2023). If any of your tasks are hanging mid-way, you will find a solution to get ahead and complete it. From Tuesday, you will start seeing things improving around you.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

You will receive name and fame at the workplace. You will make plans for the future which will bear juicy fruits. Your friends will support you, and your financial condition will improve. Your business will flourish, and your professional life will be content.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

You will be happy between February 20 and February 26, except for Monday and Tuesday, when your plan might fail. There will be some issues in the money flow, but things will get better from Wednesday or Thursday. Your mind and heart will be content. You might get a chance to visit a religious spot. However, the astrologer suggested not to get into arguments with your partner, it will leave you disappointed.