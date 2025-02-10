Teddy bear is the delights of every child and parents never shy away from splurging for these much loved toys online from popular teddy bear brands in India.

Teddy Day is on February 10, 2025. The third day of Valentine’s week is celebrated to pay an ode to the teddy bear whose hugs can make us giggle even at the oldest age.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

These super cute and also highly soft toys are continued to be loved even as we age so there is nothing shameful to gift the love of your life a beautiful teddy bear on any special occasion

These are top 7 online teddy bear brands from where you can buy something special for your Valentine altogether-

1. Miniso

Founded by CEO Ye Guofu, MINISO is a popular toy company which has opened more than 4,200 stores in over 80 countries and regions since 2013, including India, US, UK, Canada, Australia, Spain, UAE, and Mexico. Besides toys, it also sells varieties of products in various categories in affordable prices.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. Webby

With a wish to spread smiles, share happiness and also build a better world for our ever-curious young minds, Webby crafts ‘aww-inspiring’ toys to make playtime for children educative and fun. From improving fine motor skills to building self-confidence and also social skills, Webby’s toys are carefully crafted to provide children with the tools they need to thrive.

3. Hug ‘n’ Feel Soft Toys

As the name itself says, Hug ‘n’ Feel’s soft cuddly toys are crafted with the aim to make customers hug, play and also carry with it wherever they go. The company’s toys make great gifts for people across all ages on any special occasions.

4. Scooba

One of the unique features of Scooba is that its super soft, cuddly plush vibrant toys are altogether made with high quality plush fabric with soft PP cotton inserts which has excellent performance on elasticity and bulkiness and lesser chance of squeezing and deforming.

5. Babique

The toys of Babique are made of a soft fabric and micro fibre-filled filling. So, these toys are exceptionally fluffy and cuddly and are also non-toxic and anti-allergic. The poly staple and conjugate filling fiber of Babique’s toys has good resiliency making it most appropriate for machine wash also apart from cleaning it by hands.

6. Mirada

The soft toys of Mirada are extra soft cuddly plush and extra robust and resistant. They are made of premium quality fur which is non toxic and tested to global quality standard. Their products are thoughtfully designed to light up the wild imagination of a child’s world and make them happy.

7. Jam & Honey

It is a toy brand available exclusively on Amazon. Jam & Honey manufacture toys from soft, non-toxic and anti-allergic polyester fabric. Their toys are extremely huggable with conjugate fibre-filled stuffing. Jam & Honey’s toys are BIS-approved and also tested according to IS 9873 standards. It jazzes up your baby’s playtime with cuddles, giggles, hugs and also snuggles.