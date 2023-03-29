People who are lactose intolerant often need to make selective choices of nutritious dishes or superfoods to get a good amount of calcium intake in their bodies.

Lactose intolerance is a condition of suffering from severe digestive problems like bloating and diarrhea after you consume food or drinks rich in lactose which is a sugar found in milk and milk products.

This phenomenon can happen when the small intestine does not make adequate amounts of a digestive enzyme called lactase which is required to break down the lactose in food so that the body can absorb it.

According to a report in John Hopkins University, lactose intolerance is commonly found among Asian Americans, African Americans, Mexican Americans, and Native Americans.

While lactose intolerance is mostly believed to be a hereditary issue, it can also occur if the small intestine stops making large amounts of lactase after an injury or a disease.

Lactose intolerance can also occur in premature babies but they may not suffer from this problem as they grow up and the body faces several changes with time.

As there is no medical treatment that can help your body make more lactase, you can manage the symptoms by making some changes in your diet.

Celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has listed two superfoods that can give you a rich calcium intake if you are lactose intolerant.

The superfoods that you can incorporate in your daily meals to meet your calcium requirements are ragi and sesame.

Ragi is a great source of calcium rich food as it can give us 345 mg of calcium and one tablespoon of sesame-which is another calcium rich food- can give 88 mg of calcium.

While ragi is a popular millet that can be eaten in the form of pancakes or parathas, sesame seeds can be consumed by adding it in the various curries that forms a rich part of Indian cuisine.