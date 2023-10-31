Karva Chauth is just a few hours away now. It has mentioned in the Karva Chauth Katha about the fact why the festival holds utmost importance in the Hindu culture. The prominence of this festival

can be widely observed in the North and North Western regions of our country.

When a massive chunk of the male population of these regions were the soldiers of the Indian Army and officials of the Military Forces protected the country from enemies and the women used to pray to God for the longevity of their men by fasting as according to Hinduism we believe that fasting purifies the mind, controls passion and the senses and checks emotions.

The time of this festival coincides with the initiation of the Rabi cropping season which is the wheat sowing season and women of this region fill the earthen pot or Karva with wheat grains and offer them to God praying for a great Rabi season.

In ancient India, women got married at a young age and had to take full responsibility for their new household. As communication was also a big obstacle in those day they couldn’t come to their parent’s homes easily and it was also not considered good. The question of where would she go while feeling alone or missing home stayed unanswered.

So, to resolve this problem, the women started celebrating Karva Chauth in a grand way where married women of the whole village and some nearby villages used to congregate in one place and spend the day in joy and laughter.

They befriended each other and called each other God-friends or God-sisters. One can say that this festival started as a means of enjoyment. They celebrated the union among themselves on this day and gifted each other bangles, lipsticks, sindoor, etc. to remind each other that there is always a friend somewhere.

In recent times, husbands have also started observing fasts for their wives on the occasion of Karva Chauth. The gesture has made the festival extra-special as it signifies love, understanding and compassion from both ends.