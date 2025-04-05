Salman eyes 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2' after wrapping up 'Sikandar'

Just days after wrapping up work on ‘Sikandar’, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly eyeing his next big project.

According to industry sources, the actor recently met with veteran screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, sparking speculation about a possible sequel to the 2015 blockbuster ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

The original film, directed by Kabir Khan, was one of the biggest hits of Salman’s career and also earned the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 63rd National Film Awards.

A source close to the development revealed, “Salman Khan met V Vijayendra Prasad a couple of days ago. They’ve come up with an idea and are in early discussions, which could be for ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’. There is also talk of reuniting with director Kabir Khan, but nothing is confirmed as of now.”

V Vijayendra Prasad, known for penning epic films like ‘RRR’ and the ‘Baahubali’ series directed by his son, acclaimed filmmaker S S Rajamouli has a storied career in Indian cinema.

His other notable works include ‘Magadheera’ (2009), ‘Eega’ (2012), and ‘Bobbili Simham’ (1994).

While fans eagerly await an official announcement, the potential reunion of Salman Khan, V Vijayendra Prasad, and Kabir Khan has already started to generate excitement across the industry.