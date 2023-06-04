Actor Rhea Chakraborty has recently made a comeback with 19th season of MTV Roadies to the silver screen.

Whether she dresses up in a traditional salwar suit or a stylish mini dress, Rhea effortlessly rocks every look with flawless precision.

Rhea recently shared pictures in social media in a black top and leather pants which is another example of her impeccable style.

Rhea posted a series of captivating pictures on Instagram captioning them with “BACK IN BLACK.”

Rhea looked ravishing in a gorgeous top sourced from the fashion brand Huemn, while her leather pants are from the shelves of fashion brand Freakins.

The top features quirky multicoloured sequin designs, boasts sheer fabric, full sleeves, and a high neck.

She paired it with sleek leather pants, her outfit exudes a unique blend of edginess and glamour.

Rhea completed the look with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, a dewy base, and a shade of glossy orange lipstick assisted by makeup artist Rishab Khanna.

She complemented the look with golden hoop earrings, golden statement rings on her fingers, and a pair of chic black boots.

The fashionista flaunted a trendy messy bun hairstyle with loose strands framing her face assisted by hair stylist Kimberly Chu.

The look added a touch of casual elegance to her overall appearance.