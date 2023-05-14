Actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had a joyous engagement ceremony in the presence of their family and friends.

The ceremony was made special with the appearance of the desi girl Priyanka Chopra.

Draping a lime green saree the star looked absolutely stunning.

The star looked elegant in her attire as she attended the engagement ceremony held at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

Apart from being a global icon, the star is known for her impeccable sense of fashion.

She appeared in a ruffle green saree that left everyone in awe.

Taking it to Instagram, Priyanka showcased her love for her cousin Parineeti.

Along with it the actress also shared a heartfelt caption that read, “Congratulations Tisha and Raghav… Can’t wait for the wedding! It’s wonderful to see both families so happy, and it was such a blast catching up with everyone!”

The actress donned a lime green ruffled saree and a strapless blouse by fashion label, Mishru giving a modern twist to the traditional outfit by pairing it with an off-shoulder corset-style top, featuring embroidery and sequin work.

Priyanka looked effortlessly stunning and confident in her outfit, which was minimalistic yet glamorous for the occasion.

Priyanka’s gorgeous lime green saree was from the luxury clothing brand, Mishru which has a staggering price tag of Rs 78,700.

Her jaw-dropping attire was worth it as it showcases a true embodiment of luxury fashion.

To complement her ethnic yet modern attire, Priyanka accessorized it with a diamond choker necklace and pendant chain along with some stacked golden bracelets on her waist.

She kept her long and lustrous tresses open, parted in the middle, which perfectly complemented her look.