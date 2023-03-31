The wedding rumours of rumoured couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha has been confirmed by renowned singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is rumoured to be dating AAP MP Raghav Chadha as they have been spotted together in public recently.

The actress and politician duo were papped when they had gone to a dinner date in Mumbai.

According to media reports, both the families of the rumoured couple are looking for a suitable date for their roka (engagement ceremony).

Chopra was also recently spotted at designer Manish Malhotra’s house making her fans believe she was there for her wedding outfit.

Amid all these rumors that are spreading like wildfire, renowned singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu has confirmed their relationship and even congratulated them.

“I am so happy that it’s finally happening. I wish her all the luck. I have called and congratulated her,” he said.

He has also revealed that he used to discuss marriage with Chopra and the later had confessed at that time that she would get married only when she finds the ‘right guy’.

Meanwhile AAP MP Sanjeev Arora had congratulated the rumoured couple by sharing solo pictures of both of them on Twitter.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!,” he tweeted.

Raghav Chadha is a member of Aam Aadmi Party and is the youngest Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Punjab. He was the Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board and MLA from the Rajendra Nagar assembly constituency in Delhi.

According to reports, Parineeti said that the day she will fall in love with a person, she will marry him and have children. She wants to have a balanced career and balance both her personal as well as professional life equally.