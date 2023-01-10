Shweta Basak

Are you looking to elevate your wardrobe with some fashionable and trendy custom pieces, but not sure where to start? Do you find yourself wearing the same style as everyone else in a party? Look no further! Here are some tips and inspiration for finding your personal style and incorporating custom pieces into your wardrobe.

First and foremost, it’s important to understand your own personal style. Do you prefer a classic, timeless look? Or are you more experimental and edgy? Once you have a sense of your style, you can start looking for custom pieces that align with it. Once you have a better understanding of your personal style, you can start looking for custom pieces that fit your aesthetic.

One way to elevate your wardrobe with custom pieces is to invest in statement pieces. These are items that are unique and eye-catching, and can really make an outfit stand out. For example, a custom-made jacket or coat with an interesting print or unique detailing can instantly elevate any outfit.

Another tip is to think about adding custom pieces that can be worn in multiple ways. For example, a custom-made scarf or wrap can be worn as a scarf, a wrap, or even a shawl. This versatility means that you can get more use out of the piece, and it will feel like a worthwhile investment.

If you’re feeling stuck and need some inspiration, try looking to your favorite fashion icons or style bloggers for ideas. Take note of the pieces they wear that stand out to you, and see if there are any custom options available. You can also consider reaching out to a local designer or seamstress to discuss creating a custom piece based on your favorite looks.

Incorporating custom pieces into your wardrobe can be a fun and exciting way to elevate your style. Don’t be afraid to take risks and try new things – after all, fashion is all about self-expression and having fun with it. With these tips in mind, you’ll be well on your way to building a wardrobe full of one-of-a-kind, custom pieces that truly reflect your personal style.

One thing to keep in mind when adding custom pieces to your wardrobe is to consider the fit. It’s important that the piece fits you well, as this will not only look more flattering, but it will also be more comfortable to wear. A custom piece that is tailored to your specific measurements will ensure the best fit possible.

In terms of choosing materials for your custom pieces, it’s a good idea to think about the purpose of the item. For example, if you’re looking for a custom-made suit for work, you’ll want to choose a more professional, high-quality fabric such as wool or linen. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a casual piece, you might opt for a softer, more comfortable material like cotton or jersey. For a seamless and convenient way to add custom pieces to your wardrobe, try using an online tailoring service like TailorCue.

Another thing to consider when adding custom pieces to your wardrobe is how they will fit in with the rest of your clothing. It’s a good idea to have a mix of both custom and ready-to-wear pieces, as this will give your wardrobe some variety and depth. Try to choose custom pieces that will work well with items you already own, or consider purchasing a few key ready-to-wear pieces to round out your wardrobe. TailorCue’s great customer service make it easy to order custom-made garments that fit perfectly and showcase your style.

Here are a few more ideas for incorporating custom pieces into your wardrobe:

Custom accessories: Adding a custom accessory can be a great way to elevate your look without committing to a full custom piece. Consider having a custom handbag or purse made, or invest in a custom piece of jewelry like a necklace or bracelet. Custom shoes: A pair of custom-made shoes can be a real game changer for your wardrobe. Whether you opt for a classic pair of oxfords or something more modern and edgy, custom shoes are sure to make a statement. Custom suits: If you need a suit for work or a special occasion, consider having one custom made. Not only will it fit you perfectly, but you’ll also have the opportunity to choose the fabric and details to suit your personal style. Custom evening wear: Whether you’re attending a wedding or a black tie event, a custom evening gown or tuxedo can make a big impact. Choose a fabric and silhouette that flatters your figure and makes you feel confident and stylish. Custom casual wear: Don’t forget that custom pieces don’t have to be formal – you can also have casual pieces like jeans or t-shirts made to fit your unique style.

Remember, the key to successfully incorporating custom pieces into your wardrobe is to choose items that reflect your personal style and fit well. With a little bit of planning and some creativity, you can create a wardrobe full of one-of-a-kind pieces that truly showcase your unique sense of fashion.

Finally, don’t be afraid to have fun with your custom pieces! Fashion is all about self-expression, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to personal style. If there’s a certain color or pattern that you absolutely love, go for it! The more you wear something you love, the more confident and stylish you’ll feel.

When making a custom wardrobe, it’s important to remember the following:

Don’t skimp on quality: Choose high-quality materials and craftsmanship to ensure that your custom pieces last.

Choose high-quality materials and craftsmanship to ensure that your custom pieces last. Don't be afraid to speak up:

Clearly communicate your ideas and preferences to your designer or seamstress. Don't forget about fit:

Provide accurate measurements and keep an open dialogue to ensure that your custom pieces fit you well. Don't forget about versatility:



In conclusion, adding custom pieces to your wardrobe can be a great way to elevate your style and express your personal sense of fashion. By considering fit, material, and how the pieces will fit in with the rest of your wardrobe, you can create a cohesive and stylish look that truly reflects your unique sense of style. So don’t be afraid to take the plunge and invest in a few custom pieces – you’ll be glad you did!

Shweta Basak can be reached at: shwetabasak01@gmail.com