Parenting can sometimes become a challenging task when the children sometimes throw tantrums out of the blue.

Although parents try their best to bring up their children , the latter might sometimes resort to showing aggressive behaviour to describe their opinions or problems

As parents, it is necessary for us to understand some of the common childhood behaviours and find out ways of addressing it.

According to psychologist Dr. Jazmine McCoy, some of the common aggressive kind of childhood behaviours are actually the children trying to communicate to parents to help them in fulfilling their needs.

“Common unmet needs include physical activity, connection/attention, power and control, tired, hungry and overstimulated (too much noise, lights, commotion, etc),” she said in a post on Instagram.

She also listed out some of the common childhood behaviours that children do when they want something-

i) Being uncooperative with daily tasks

Children often refuses to have their meals, brush their teeth or don’t want to dress up for school mostly because they want to express that they need some power and control in their own lives or wish to spend more time with family for playing and sometimes they even want to release their pent-up emotions.

ii) Arguing over toys

Kids playing aggressively with their own toys and dumping or breaking them can mean that they want to assert their dominance over their siblings, wish for some special attention from their family members or they might even want to express that they are getting bored with the some playthings and want to experiment with something new.

iii) Getting fussy

When children gets fussy, they mostly continue to whine and it can sometimes taking a long time to calm them down. According to McCoy, children often show fussiness at the time of getting too tired or being too overstimulated. She says that kids express their fussy behaviours in loud cries to express to their parents that they need some rest and quiet time.

iv) Following everywhere you go

Kids often follow their parents around like a shadow at times and can even grab things from them. McCoy explains that children might take away things that their parents are using when they want to express that they wish for some love and attention, feel active and get rid of boredom by participating in doing some activities.

v) Cuddling or snuggling at odd times

Kids often tend to show their love to their parents whenever they want by suddenly sitting on their lap, hugging or snuggling suddenly or asking for more time to play. Although it might seem irritating when done at odd hours, the psychologist feels that it is often necessary for parents to respond their childrens’ loving behaviours towards them positively.