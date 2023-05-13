A good skincare routine is for all and people with pimples and acne should always stick to using moisturizers for acne prone skin.

There is a saying that people with acne prone skin should stay away from using too many moisturizers in their skincare regimen.

However, this is a myth and the right moisturizer can solve all your skincare woes and keep your skin moist and hydrated without any excessive breakouts.

The top 5 moisturizers for acne prone skin are-

Mamaearth Oil-Free Face Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin

A non-comedogenic face moisturizer for acne-prone skin which moisturizes your face and keeps acne and pimples away, Mamaearth Oil-Free Face Moisturizer is a non-greasy and lightweight skincare product whose oil repellant formula closes pores and hydrates skin effectively for a longer time. It helps in balancing the pH level of skin and is also known to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and make skin smooth and elastic.

L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Crystal Gel Cream

A non-comedogenic lightweight and easy to absorb gel cream, L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Crystal is powered with pure salicylic acid which exfoliates the dead cells, unclogs pores as well as helps control sebum production. It is a water based formulation made free of any oils preventing any further inflammation of the skin that can result from bacteria getting trapped due to excess oil on the skin.

Lotus Herbals Active Aloe + Niacinamide Calm & Brighten Night Gel

Powered with the anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera that helps fight acne and blemishes, this Lotus Herbals lightweight gel is great for sensitive, acne-prone and oily skin. It is clinically proven to calm skin irritation, reduce skin inflammation, and soothe your skin.

Cetaphil Pro Oil Control Moisturizing Lotion

Formulated with SPF 30, Cetaphil Pro Oil Control Moisturizing Lotion is a sunscreen based moisturizer that is great for oily, acne prone skin, sensitive skin. It has mattifying ingredients that help reduce shine and gives skin a matte finish

Pilgrim Tea Tree Light Non-Oily Moisturizer

With the combination of soothing herbs like CICA (Centella Asiatica) and tea tree, Pilgrim Tea Tree Light Non-Oily Moisturizer can heal pimples, control oiliness and strengthen the skin barrier. It is formulated with actives to tackle blemishes, dark spots and uneven skin tone.

