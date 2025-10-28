Mira Kapoor, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor and a popular social media sensation, recently revealed her favourite meal to enjoy on a Sunday.

During this much needed day of rejuvenation, a comfort meal is a must have to include in your diet whether it be a healthy or junk one

It is because we all deserve an extra treat and pamper ourselves with some self-love after a hard weekday at work.

There is nothing better than a self-pampering weekend routine by eating your favourite meal on Sundays.

Mira loves her Rajma Chawal to enjoy on the holiday before kickstarting the weekday.

This one pot meal comprising of steamed rice and kidney beans is not only sinfully healthy but a food for soulful relaxation as well.

Most of us love a plate of Rajma Chawal with pickles, chillies and onions.

Follow this easy recipe to stir up a delicious Rajma Chawal for boosting your mood this Sunday-

1. Soak 250 gm of rajma overnight.

2. In a kadhai, add 1 tbsp oil and sauté 2 large chopped onions till dark brown in colour.

3. Add 1 tbsp ginger garlic paste and sauté for 10 more minutes.

4. Add 1 tbsp chilli powder, 1/4 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tbsp cumin powder, 1 tbsp coriander powder and salt and cook for 5 minutes.

5. Add purée of 6 tomatoes and cook till it leaves oil.

6. Add the rajma, plus 2 and 3/4 cup water, give it a stir and let it cook till the rajma is not raw anymore. Alternatively to cook faster, pressure cook them. Cook on high flame till 1 whistle and then reduce the flame to slow and cook till 3 more whistles in pressure cooker.

7. Add 1 tsp garam masala and Garnish with chopped coriander and serve hot with rice.