Celebrity nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has recently revealed that milk may not always be great for our health as it is responsible for causing health issues such as Type-2 diabetes and body stiffness.

She claimed that these serious health issues are caused by milk due to a protein fragment present in it known as A1 beta-casein.

“This protein has been linked to various health issues such as cold, congestion, sinus, fatigue, inflammation, body stiffness, Type-2 diabetes, autism and other neurological disorders,” wrote Mukerjee in a post on Instagram.

The milk that does not contain the mutated A1 beta-casein protein is called A2 milk and is relatively healthy.

“It is still not known whether this mutation affects everyone or just some people OR does it affect everyone a little bit and accumulates over the years or does it accumulate only for some,” said Mukerjee .

“This mutation was discovered a few decades ago but became known very recently. While it is still unclear how this protein affects everyone, selective breeding can eliminate the problem by breeding cows that produce A2 milk,” she added.

Mukerjee revealed that milk can do help in the formation of strong bones and teeth but many people have developed certain intolerances after drinking milk due to which researchers are trying to solve the possible causes of this problem.

“Growing up we were all taught one thing, milk is great for our health especially if we want strong bones and teeth. With that still being true, over the years many people have developed certain intolerances and other issues linked to milk. Hence, researchers have begun to study the possible causes of this,” she said.

