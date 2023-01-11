Blame it on the cold weather, our increased appetite or the delicious foods that surround us, it’s difficult to stop binge eating, let alone resist temptations.

Food has a natural ability to warm us and bring us comfort, and we are not letting go of it in this biting cold.

However, when we see our weighing scales tipping to the higher side and tires developing on our belly, we regret some of our decisions.

People face a lot of digestive issues due to extreme cold and staying hydrated is the best way to detox your body in winter.

Here are 4 simple detox drinks that you consume during winter:

Ginger and mint water

We all know the numerous health benefits that ginger offers us, especially in winter. Weight loss is one of them. Combining ginger with mint makes a refreshing detox drink for weight loss. Try drinking this water in the morning.

Green tea and lemon

You are probably drinking warm green tea every day to digest the foods eaten and hoping for some weight loss. Speed up the process by adding lemon to it. Lemon is known to reduce excess fat in the body and enhance the weight loss properties of green tea.

Jeera water

The simple drink of jeera water can do wonders to bring down your weight quickly. Just add two tablespoons of jeera to a glass of water and leave it overnight. The next day after waking up in the morning, filter the water and mix one spoon of lemon juice in it and drink it on an empty stomach. This detox water will flush out the toxins along with the extra calories.

Methi Seed Water

Methi seed water is the ideal detox drink for weight loss. The best thing to do is to have it first thing in the morning. This drink is great for diabetes as well.